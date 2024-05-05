Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 566,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 478,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.