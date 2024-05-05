United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $82,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.40. The stock had a trading volume of 779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,180. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.