Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 784,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,974. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

