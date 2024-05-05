Amalgamated Bank Sells 504 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

