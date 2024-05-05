Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,929 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

