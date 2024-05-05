AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,112,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 75.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 4,852,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,546. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

