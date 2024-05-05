AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 8,300 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Shopify comprises about 0.8% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 7,346,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

