Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $442.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.87 or 0.99888168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012679 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00182366 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.