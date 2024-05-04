Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.30 Million in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $875.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.