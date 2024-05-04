Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $183.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $178.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.