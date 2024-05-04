Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $44.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $44,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

