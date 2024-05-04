Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.