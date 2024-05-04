Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Avantor worth $39,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avantor by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

