Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 108,415 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 19,355,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.