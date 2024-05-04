Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $7.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

