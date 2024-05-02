The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

