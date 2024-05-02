Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $22.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.