Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $461.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

