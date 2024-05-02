ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.13. 2,852,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

