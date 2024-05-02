Head to Head Review: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.59 $12.92 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lifezone Metals and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 BHP Group 0 5 3 0 2.38

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. BHP Group has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than BHP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BHP Group beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.