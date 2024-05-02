Citizens Business Bank Sells 11,278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

