Cannell & Co. Sells 14,925 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cannell & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

