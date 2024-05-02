Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

