Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $896.09 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $896.09 million and $30.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,582,645 coins and its circulating supply is 980,016,009 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

