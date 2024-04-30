Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Weis Markets by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMK. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

