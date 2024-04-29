Omni Network Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for $19.95 or 0.00031983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $207.32 million and approximately $52.95 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 20.47936223 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,998,150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

