White Pine Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Boston Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 19,754,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,568,130. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

