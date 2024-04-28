Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $10,996.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,512.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00752796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00132356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00197664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00105021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,256,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.