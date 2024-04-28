S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,038.02

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,038.02 ($25.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,890 ($23.34). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($23.59), with a volume of 506 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.93) price objective on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,222.22%.
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
