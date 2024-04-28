WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.47 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 31.41 ($0.39). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 31.27 ($0.39), with a volume of 158,030 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.49. The company has a market cap of £18.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 163,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

