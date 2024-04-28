Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 226.69% and a negative net margin of 64.15%.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.27 on Friday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.