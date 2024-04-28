Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 226.69% and a negative net margin of 64.15%.
Netlist Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.27 on Friday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.
Netlist Company Profile
