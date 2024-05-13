Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Littelfuse worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,046 shares of company stock worth $1,261,779 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

