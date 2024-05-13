MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.94 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $134.21 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
