Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UI. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $7.10 on Monday, hitting $134.29. 108,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $189.52.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 539.53% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

