BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$85.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.92.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
