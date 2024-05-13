BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$85.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.92.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$73.23. 60,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,963. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$59.02 and a 1-year high of C$80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.