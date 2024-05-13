Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

FIVE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.95. 1,053,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.16 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

