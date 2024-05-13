Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners comprises approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ROAD traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.28. 256,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

