Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,122 shares of company stock worth $23,888,568. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CI traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $348.83. The company had a trading volume of 730,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

