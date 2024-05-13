Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 36,929 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vericel by 61,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 208,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 540,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. 188,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,229. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,849.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.