One Capital Management LLC Has $40.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.68. 601,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,448. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

