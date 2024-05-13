FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $32.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

