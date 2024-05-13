Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 10,865 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Evolent Health worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,387. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

