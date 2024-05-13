One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,644. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

