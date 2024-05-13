Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 54,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,083,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $626,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,753,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $50.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,655,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

