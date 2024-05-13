SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 793,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,572. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

