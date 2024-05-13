Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

ENB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.79. 11,750,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,150. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.