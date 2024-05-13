Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Paylocity worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1,716.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

