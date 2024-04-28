Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSI stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

