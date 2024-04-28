Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $343.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.10 and its 200 day moving average is $300.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

