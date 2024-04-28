Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 145,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

